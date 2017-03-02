Journey Cart Holidays shifts its office to new location in Pune

The Pune office of Journey Cart Holidays, the holiday division of BTW Visa Services India Pvt Ltd. has moved to Prashant Bunglow, opposite Garware College on Karve Road. This means BTW Visa Services and Journey Cart Holidays and other group companies (Cart91 Shopping & Services Pvt. Ltd, WGBL India Pvt. Ltd, PEC Attestation and Apostile Services) will operate from the same premises now.





The move is to provide hassle-free services to their customers. “Earlier due to a different location of our holiday division, it was challenging for us to coordinate with our customers. Hence, we decided to shift it to Prashant Bunglow,” said Deep G Bhong, CEO, BTW Group of Companies.





BTW Visa Services had opened two branch offices in Ahmedabad and Mumbai recently. “We wish to satisfy the diversify needs of our customers promptly,” said Bhong.