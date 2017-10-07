Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Karan Anand awarded gold medal for Tourism by French Government Karan Anand, Head - Relationships and Supplier Management, Cox & Kings Ltd, was conferred the Gold Medal for Tourism by the French government during a special ceremony hosted at the French Consulate in Mumbai. Anand was awarded the gold medal by Yves Perrin, Consul General of France in Mumbai.



On presenting the medal, Perrin said, “We are pleased to give the gold medal to Karan Anand for his efforts in strengthening touristic ties between our two countries. As the Consul General of France, I would like thank him for his distinguished work towards the promotion of France as a prime tourist destination.”



Anand in his advisory role with Atout France has consistently played a key role in advising the French tourism industry on the dynamics of the Indian market and to harness the potential that lay in store.



Sheetal Munshaw, Director, Atout France, added, "We are absolutely elated that Anand is the first Indian recipient of this prestigious gold medal in tourism conferred by the French Republic. He has been a great friend of France since several years and has actively contributed to the evolution of tourism to France. He has lent his expertise consistently and has over the years willingly extended his unwavering support to showcasing destination France in his capacity as member of the Advisory Board for Atout France. Our association with Cox and Kings has resulted in many innovative promotional programs showcasing the myriad experiences France has to offer. The role of Cox and Kings in introducing new destinations such as Chamonix Mont Blanc, the Grevin Wax Museum in Paris has been instrumental in our showcase of France. In 2016, a joint collaboration resulted in the creation of a first ever gastronomic brochure dedicated to France which perfectly celebrated the versatile flavours of French cuisine."



The Gold Medal for Tourism recognises individuals, whether French or non-French, who have contributed effectively to the development of tourism and related activities through their voluntary contribution or professional value and in strengthening bilateral relations.



