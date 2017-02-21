Karnataka aims to develop brand Bengaluru on the lines of New York

According to a report by Sharan Poovanna in The Mint, inspired by New York’s iconic ‘I Love New York’, London’s ‘Totally London’, and Amsterdam’s ‘I Amsterdam’ campaigns, the Karnataka tourism ministry wants to do something similar for Bengaluru. The ministry wants to position the city, best known for being the hub of India’s IT services industry and home to some of the country’s best- known start-ups, as more than a business destination and plans to crowdsource ideas, even a logo.





The ministry is big on the merchandising opportunity too. “Like ‘I love New York’, New York is written in a particular way; London, Amsterdam, Lyon, Melbourne is written in a particular way. How do I start identifying Bengaluru outside?” Priyank Kharge, state minister for information technology /biotechnology and tourism said. The plan is part of the ministry’s larger plans for the state, which saw over 120 million people visiting Karnataka in 2015.





This number is expected to grow to over 130 million in 2018, according o the tourism ministry. Kharge wants the logo to capture the essence of Bengaluru. “(I) need them to have a sense of belonging that I can market,” he said. Tourists visiting Bengaluru are not aware of the rich heritage of the over 500 year old city, which has monikers, including garden city, Silicon Valley and pensioners paradise among others, he said. Harish Bijoor, a Bengaluru- based brand consultant said that the city has grown and it is important that a clear brand identity is created. “The timing is right since we are now a global city,” said Bijoor, adding that authorities must be careful not to portray things that are not true or achievable.