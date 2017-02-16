Kerala cabinet gives green signal for new Greenfield airport for Sabarimala

Kerala government has given in principle approval for a new Greenfield airport in Sabarimala, one of the most popular pilgrim destinations in Kerala and South India. The state cabinet while approving the proposal has entrusted Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) to conduct necessary feasibility study.





As per the official release the proposal has been accepted as a measure to reduce the heavy traffic on the roads during the pilgrimage season.





If necessary land is identified and feasibility is ascertained, government plans to construct the airport on PPP in the model of Kochi airport.