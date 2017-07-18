Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Korea Tourism Organisation appoints Michael Kwon as Director for India Office Michael Kwon has been appointed as the new Director of Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), India Office. He will be heading the India office for next three years.



Previously, Kwon was working as the Director of International Tourism Strategy team at Korea Tourism Organisation head office. He was also the Deputy Director of KTO Chicago office between 2005 and 2007 and successfully established KTO office in Jakarta in 2011.



Kwon has been associated with KTO for 25 years. He is also a certified Public Labor Attorney in Korea.



Kwon has all-round exposure across different verticals of KTO like HR, Planning & Coordination, Inbound Marketing & Performance Evaluation.





