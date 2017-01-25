Look To Book celebrates 25 years with special anniversary offers

STRATEGY

Registering and booking hotel stays during the “Earn Up To 25,000 Points” promotion period of January 17 through March 31, 2017

Taking the “25 Years of Look To Book” quiz on looktobook.com, earning up to 1,000 points

Bookmarking the Look To Book 25th anniversary page at looktobook.com/25years for additional bonus point opportunities throughout the coming year Look To Book has a unique patented technology system that enables real time messaging with members in the GDS, along with the ability to easily keep track of point balances on the program web site. Additionally, Look To Book captures detailed booking information that can be used to build relationships between hotels and travel agents. Agents must join the program to be eligible to earn Look To Book points, with membership open to all professional travel agents in 32 eligible countries.



"We are excited to be celebrating 25 excellent years of Look to Book. The travel agent community has played an integral role in the success of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and to show our appreciation, we will be offering the special anniversary programme throughout the year which includes earning bonus points and prizes," said Sandy Russell, vice president, Commercial Operations, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. "Club Carlson will also be rolling out new campaigns and engagement initiatives in the coming months as we celebrate this milestone." Look To Book, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group's global rewards program which celebrates its 25th anniversary, is planning special promotions and offerings throughout the year to reward members for their efforts. In Asia Pacific, travel agents in Australia, Bangladesh, India, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand can accrue points through special Look To Book 25th Anniversary programming in addition to a multitude of existing ways, with points redeemable for stays at hotels around the world, gift cards, airline miles and more. While Look To Book rewards agents with 10 points per 1 USD, members will have the opportunity to earn even more points as part of the 25th anniversary celebration by:



