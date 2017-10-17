Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Madame Tussauds Delhi launches special festive offers for visitors To keep up the mood for the upcoming festivities, Madame Tussauds Delhi announced a series of exciting festive offers. The brand has launched a special tariff for tickets for the upcoming Madame Tussauds Delhi/ attraction entry fees. The limited offer tickets can be availed at Rs. 650 for adults and Rs. 410 for kids. These tickets will have validity for guests to visit the attraction from December 1, 2017, which is a 365-day offer from the date of purchase.



Commenting on the commencement of the festivities in India, Sabia Gulati, Head Sales & Marketing, Madame Tussauds Delhi, said, “We are an entertainment organisation, and truly believe that entertainment plays a huge role, especially during the festive seasons in India and anywhere in the world. The special festive offer is designed for those enthusiasts who are planning their holidays and festivities, and would be looking forward to celebrating with their loved ones amongst their most loved celebrities.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



