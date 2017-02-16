Madhya Pradesh set to give a fillip to tourism sector

According to a PTI report, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to constitute a Tourism Board for expansion of facilities at tourist spots and draw investment into the sector. “The state Cabinet has given its nod to a proposal for constitution of MP Tourism Board, which will be a non-profit company, to be registered under the Companies Act,” said a Public Relations department official. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was organised at Pachmarhi, a hill station in Satpura range of hills, which is about 205 km from Bhopal, he said.





The main functions of the board will be to perform all responsibilities mentioned under Tourism Policy-2016, such as bringing private investments into the tourism sector, investors’ facilitation and avail grant and facilities for investors, the official said. “The board will work to frame, execute and monitor new policies for inviting investors, increase land bank by selecting appropriate places for increasing tourism projects with the help of private investment," he said. The board will also develop a work plan for all tourism-related archaeological sites, wildlife places, caves with natural beauty, amusement and other parks, water reservoirs and also take measures for their supervision.





“The new body will be entrusted with the work to promote rural tourism through fairs, local dishes, culture, dress, handicrafts, to make necessary arrangements for eco-tourism etc,” he said. “The Chief Minister will chair the board while Tourism Minister will be the deputy chairman. Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries of finance, forests, urban development, environment and culture departments will be directors,” he said, adding that Principal Secretary (Tourism) will be its ex-officio member secretary and managing director.