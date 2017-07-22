Maharashtra to promote caravan tourism at select prime sites

According to a report by Daval Kulkarni, in The DNA, the Maharashtra tourism department is planning to create designated caravan parks in hilly and coastal areas in an attempt to promote ‘caravan tourism’ across Maharashtra. This will give tourists a new experience in outdoor tourism. “We are working on a caravan tourism policy. Under this, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) can purchase and deploy caravans at various sites or tie-up with private operators who have such vehicles,” said a senior MTDC official. The official added that some possible sites or caravan parks where such camper vans, recreational vehicles and motor homes could be deployed include beaches, forest areas and plains. These can also be stationed at the various land parcels owned by the MTDC across Maharashtra.





A senior official said that the MTDC could execute the policy on a PPP mode to avoid a heavy financial outgo. According to the Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2016, the MTDC and the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) “will select pilot sites within MTDC property and Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra to set up a pilot caravan tourism project. After successful implementation of the pilot project, caravan tourism will be promoted at select prime spots within the state to facilitate eco tours, nature trails and experiential tourism.” The policy stated that the state government’s department of tourism will formulate a strategy to promote, facilitate and incentivize the development of caravan parks in the public and private sector and PPP mode.