Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Mahindra Holidays records 4.5% growth in PAT for Q4 FY17 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) announced its consolidated and stand-alone financial results for the quarter ended and year ended March 31, 2017, at Media Cube, Mahindra Towers in Mumbai on Friday. The total income at INR 315.7 crore was 26.3% higher than INR 249.9 crore in Q4 FY16. After making certain provision arising out of the new accounting standards, profit before tax (PBT) for Q4 FY17 at INR 49.6 crore was 10.1% higher than INR 45 crore in Q4 FY16. The profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY17 at INR 31.8 crore was 4.5% higher than INR 30.5 crore in Q4 FY16.



The Board of Directors announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one bonus equity share for each two fully paid equity shares held. This bonus issue, if approved, by the shareholders will capitalize INR 44.4 crore out of the total reserve of INR 578 crore as on March 31.



Commenting on the results, Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, MHRIL, said, “Our focus on enhancing the aspirational value of ‘Club Mahindra’ brand through innovations in creating unique experiences at our resorts and the addition of five new resort destinations has helped us build momentum as is evident through significant growth in member additions, resort revenues and profits”



Talking about the future expansion in the North East region, Singh said, "The North East is one area focus for us with a very positive aspect about it. We are very keen to expand in the North East region, as we are looking out for various locations in the region. The challenge is to acquire the land and being able to build the property. We are looking at destinations like Guwahati, Meghalaya and few others near Kaziranga National Park."



