Main runway of Mumbai airport to be shut for 8 hrs daily for three months from February

According to a report in The Times of India, flight operations at Mumbai will slow down for eight hours daily for three months from February. This is because the airport’s main runway will be shut down for maintenance work. Mumbai being the country’s second most busy airport, the main runway closure would hit flight schedules across the country. The main runway of the Mumbai airport will be shut down between 9 am and 5 pm from February 1 to April 30 to carry out runway re-carpeting work. During this time, flight operations will move to the secondary runway. Unlike the main runway though, the secondary runway isn’t equipped with extensive taxiway network that makes it possible for aircraft to land and vacate the runway fast, thereby reducing the time an aircraft spends on the runway.





On the main runway, planes land and exit using high-speed taxiways, thus freeing up the runway fast for the next departure or landing. Since that won’t be the case with secondary runway operations, air traffic controllers expect flight delays, especially between 9 am and 11am. “There will be bunching up of departures and arrivals in the morning between 9 am and 11am as these are peak hours. Moreover, though airlines were informed about it in advance, they haven’t rescheduled their flights,’’ said an official. Morning flight delays after 9 am will send a cascading effect down airline schedules. “It would delay flights operating from other airports too if the aircraft scheduled to operate those flights would be operating into or out of Mumbai during these peak hours,” he said. Mumbai airport handles a total of 900 departure and arrival flights in 24 hours. Between 9 am and 5 pm, it handles about 250 flights, which stand to be hit by the main runway closure.