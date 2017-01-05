MakeMy Trip plans theme-based trips

According to a report by Anumeha Chaturvedi, in The Economic Times, online travel portal MakeMyTrip witnessed growth in the holidays space after demonetisation, despite the sector as a whole getting severely impacted by the move, the company has said. “For offline players, it has been a tough quarter, but a good quarter for online platforms,” said Ranjeet Oak, Chief Business Officer, Make- MyTrip. “We are surprised to see customers moving online. A lot of offline players would have been impacted significantly. But, we have seen a growth post demonstration in the holidays space.” MakeMyTrip has launched 500 new itineraries after its merger with Ibibo and will move to theme- based holiday packages this month. “We are moving to theme based holidays or categories like honeymoon holidays, adventure or family-centric holidays across all destinations. We are working with supply partners to create a deal section for holidays. Destinations like Bhutan, Kerala, Bali, Dubai and Maldives have done well for us,” Oak said.





Rajesh Magow, co-founder, MakeMyTrip, said the company aims to reduce its dependence on air booking and plans to increase the share of hotels and packages to 70% in the next 2-3 years from the current 51%. “In financial year 2016, 75% of our hotel transactions happened through the app and standalone hotels booked on mobile increased by 453.6% year-on- year in the second quarter of the financial year 2017. We achieved very strong year-on-year growth in transactions for the hotel and packages segment, driven primarily by our standalone online hotel bookings, which represented over 90% of all segment transactions in Q2 FY17,” said Magow. He also said the average holiday frequency has also gone up due to extended weekends, and the average vacation time period is up by 10%. “More people are taking 3-4 long weekend breaks in a year and a couple of short-holidays, especially during the festive season. Strong advance purchase, rise in travel spends, lower airfares year-round, higher spending on luxury travel experience within India and abroad by travellers, rise in solo-women travel are some of the top trends we observed during the past year,” he said.