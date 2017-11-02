MakeMyTrip reports net loss of USD 62.3 million in Q2 2017

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Wednesday reported a net loss of USD 62.3 million (over INR 400 crore) for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The company had posted a net loss of USD 39.5 million (over INR 250 crore) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MakeMyTrip said in its earnings release. The firm's revenue stood at USD 152.9 million for the September quarter. It was USD 83.1 million for the same period year ago.





As the results for the second quarter include the financial and operating results of ibibo Group, the results may not be comparable, the firm said. Deep Kalra, CEO and Group Chairman, MakeMyTrip said the results reflected the successful execution of the company’s strategy to deliver high growth.





Source: PTI



