Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Medical Tourism will accelerate the growth of Kerala: Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi At the inauguration of MediBiz Ayur Home, the first Indian medical tourism network promoted by MediBiz TV, Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, Organizing Secretary, Santhigiri Ashram, opined, “Kerala has not fully utilised the potential of medical tourism yet. Our state can flourish further in medical tourism sector if we integrate the services of traditional Indian medicine systems and speciality hospitals. It would help to generate job opportunities and to bring more revenue to the state. Medical tourism can play a pivotal role in the development of Kerala.”



Sohan Roy, Group Chairman cum CEO, Aries Group, launched MediBiz Ayur Home as part of the efforts to develop Kerala into an international medical tourism destination. “Medical tourism should go hand in hand with health tourism. Traditional Indian medicine systems especially Ayurveda and Siddha play a crucial role in medical tourism. Even though Kerala has immense potential in medical tourism sector due to lack of world-class infrastructure facilities, the state is far behind. To augment Kerala's further development the state government should take effective steps to capitalize the benefits of medical tourism” said Roy.



“By 2020, medical tourism industry of India is expected to touch USD 8 billion. Our state contributes only five per cent now, it can be increased to 10 to 12 per cent,” he added.



M Vijayakumar, Chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), emphasized that medical tourism will decide future development of Kerala. “We can give quality health care packages at affordable rates to tourists. However to reach out to customers proper marketing campaigns across the country and abroad are imperative. In addition to this awareness seminars, camps, road shows should also be conducted to educate people about the benefits of medical tourism,” he said.



"Tourism is an important factor that contribute to the economical development of Kerala. Our state tops in health tourism sector in the country. In order to implement novel projects like medical tourism in speedy manner, government and investors should join hands,” said Shaji Madhavan, Tourfed. Development of basic infrastructure and hygienic conditions are also equally important he added.



The first Medibiz Ayur Excellence Awards, accredited by the World Medical Council, were distributed on the occasion. Dr. P. R. Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Coimbatore-based The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement award – Ayur Vibhushan for his outstanding services to Ayurveda sector. While Dr. Krishnan and Mohanan Vaidyar were honoured with Ayur Bhushan award respectively for their contributions to traditional Indian medicine systems.



