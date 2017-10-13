 
Friday, 13 October, 2017, 14 : 30 PM [IST]

Medical, wellness tourism policy for Karnataka soon
According to a report by The Hindu, the Karnataka government may soon come out with a medical and wellness tourism policy for Karnataka, said Gaurav Gupta, Prin- cipal Secretary, Department of IT, Bio- technology and Tourism. Speaking at the inauguration of Advantage Healthcare India 2017, Gupta said this would be possible, especially as the state boasts of direct connectivity with capitals of other countries. The policy will propose to set up a marketing fund for promoting the State as a medical value travel destination.
 
