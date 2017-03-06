Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Mobile travel sales in India to grow at CAGR 67.1% from 2017 to 2020: Criteo Report Criteo, a performance marketing technology company, has unveiled findings from its latest research on the growth of the mobile travel segment in India, conducted by Euromonitor International. The report highlights that mobile travel sales in India are on a high; and are further expected to rise at a CAGR of 67.1% from 2017 to 2020.



Increased willingness to spend and the rise of on-arrival visas has led to Indian consumers vacationing more frequently and spending more on travel as a reward for their families. This is resulting in healthy growth of international and domestic trips as well as expenditure on leisure. According to the Criteo report, CAGR of consumer expenditure on leisure would be 9.9% from 2017 to 2020.



Dushyant Sapre, Commercial Director, Criteo India, said, “The Indian travel landscape is changing rapidly, and has seen significant growth in the last decade. With the rise of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), an increase in domestic flights and mid-budget segment hotels, Indian travelers have started spending on leisure and travel heavily. Thus, the trend of weekend trips and seasonal travel has become popular among Indians. Tech-savvy millennials primarily browse for best travel packages and in-destination activities through their mobile phones and OTA mobile apps.”



The report maps the evolving pattern of the Indian digital traveller and states that ownership of digital devices, accessibility to the Internet, the convenience of online booking, various payment modes and favourable pricing are the key driving forces for online travel shopping.



The price-conscious, smart Indian traveller does intensive research and compares prices before buying a travel package online. Therefore, about 59% people browse travel websites over the weekend, according to the survey. About 80% of people from all age groups prefer to browse and search for travel products and services when they are at home.

According to Criteo’s research, millennials (54%) and baby boomers (44%) most often use the smartphone for online browsing of travel products and services, while Gen Xers (49%) use laptops.



Millennials and Baby Boomers browse for travel products online mostly because of convenience, however, Gen Xers look for accessibility. The survey further highlighted that on average, a person took 6.7 trips in the past 12 months with an average spending on a leisure trip of Rs 55,176 while debit and credit cards are the most popular modes of payment.



According to the report, 57% of Indian digital travellers are most influenced by website reviews, posts and forums, especially in the case of millennials. However, they are also influenced by experience from their last trip (50%), as well as Internet advertisements of the destination and travel services (56%), respectively.



Consumers are drawn to the fact that online shopping can help them save time, compare prices easily, and provide best deals. These are also among the key drivers of online travel sales. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter