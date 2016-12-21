More Indians embarking on foreign travel: Visa

According to a report by Sangeetha G, in The Financial Chronicle, close to 282 million Indian households will plan at least one international trip per year by 2025, up nearly 35% from 2015, finds a study by payments technology leaser Visa. Among those households most likely to travel internationally, spending will reach an average of $5,305 per household per year by 2025. The study also identified key drivers expected to impact global travel over the next decade, including a growing middle class globally, greater internet connectivity, improved transportation infrastructure across many countries and an aging global population with more time for leisure travel.





Visa partnered with Oxford Economics to create detailed travel and tourism forecasts with 50 of the largest economies in the world and collected data from 750 major cities worldwide to analyse how three key trends – traveling class, aging and connectivity – will impact the 50 markets for outbound tourism. The study also forecasted 193% growth in outbound travel for Indians above 65 years of age, during the decade ending 2025.





Interestingly, the estimated annual growth in outbound travel amongst Indians, stands at 11.4% year-on-year for over 65 age group, higher than the projected 4.9% increase for those below 34 years and 6.4% for the age bracket 34-64 years. This growth can be attributed to the growing preference among older travellers towards outbound travel and combining medical treatment with vacation.





Globally, travellers aged over 65 years will more than double their international travel to 180 million trips, accounting for one in eight international trips. India ranks 4th in the Asia Pacific region and 9th worldwide, in terms of cross-border spends on medical services. The report examined crossborder spending for medical services in more than 176 countries.





The growing income levels among the Indian middle class are creating a new “travelling class”. That combined with the preference for outbound travel of Indians above 65 years of age and increased connectivity is changing the outbound travel landscape in a very different way. Unlike earlier days, older travellers can afford bigger trips and are more focused on comfort and health than saving money,” said T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa.





“At Visa we understand the role of tourism as a sustainable economic growth driver. Insights such as these help industry stakeholders and governments build capabilities to address these needs and ensure that the economic impact of tourism goes further,” he added.