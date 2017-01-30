MP Tourism signs MoU with MakeMyTrip

As per the PTI report, The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) has inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an online travel company MakeMyTrip to promote its home-stay scheme. “MPSTDC has signed a MoU with the travel company MakeMyTrip to promote its home-stay scheme,” a Public Relations Department officer said on Sunday.
The travel company will promote and help in implementing the State-run MPSTDC’s scheme for tourists. “So far, 82 people have registered themselves under the home-stay scheme. The highest number are 26 from Indore followed by Bhopal at 13,” the official said. The scheme is meant for the owners of apartments/bungalows/cottages at the places of tourist interests.