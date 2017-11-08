Mumbai-Goa cruise line services to start in December

According to a report by Govind Maad in The Times of India, cruise line services between Mumbai and Goa will begin by the first week of December and hotels have been requested to construct floating jetties to facilitate ferrying tourists to their resorts, said Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of shipping. “While cruise liners will reduce pollution, tourists will enjoy the experience (of travelling by inland waterways),” Gadkari said, adding that if the project proves to be successful, more waterways for ferry services would be developed. There was mixed reaction to Gadkari’s announcement from Goa’s hotel industry.





“Any form of transportation is always welcome, if it will help guests travel faster and better. But, first, we need to work out the financial viability,” said Raju Bharat, Chairman and Managing Director, Kenilworth Group of Hotels, adding that clarity was also needed on how the floating jetties will be funded. Francisco de Braganca, immediate past president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said, “The idea of having a cruise from Mumbai to Goa is laudable, but not feasible in the manner it is proposed.” Saying that floating jetties were possible in still water, Braganza added that the proposal that hotels put up their own floating platforms for berthing was not only outrageous, but also unsafe in open and rough seas. He said the easier solution would be to have smaller ships or ferries, which do not need deep draft and can enter a river and berth on the bank. “This will deliver guests closer to the numerous hotels inland at a much lower cost compared to costs of offshore berthing platforms. Such vessels are successfully operated all over the world.”



