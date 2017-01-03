Mumbai’s domestic terminal renamed T1

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Mumbai’s Santacruz airport renamed its domestic terminal 1B as T1 from yesterday. Officials said changing the name will help fliers associate it with the airport’s newest terminal, T2. “The decision to rename the domestic terminal was taken to help fliers identify it easily and to ensure a hassle-free transit for them,” said a statement from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).





According to officials, there have been stray cases of passengers landing up at the wrong terminal, after a few domestic operations moved into T2. The X-shaped terminal — which replaced the erstwhile international terminals in February 2014 — also houses domestic flights operated by Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara. Other domestic airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir run operations from the domestic terminal, which is now called T1. “There have been cases of many T2-bound fliers turning up at T1 owing to poor awareness. The move might reduce the number of no shows [passengers who miss their flights],” said an airline official. While T1 is in Santacruz, opposite hotel Sahara star, the Sahar-based T2 is a good 15-20minute drive away. “Passengers who land up at the wrong terminal are unable to cover the distance in time and end up missing flights,” added the airline official.