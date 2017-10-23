Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS National policy on homestays soon According to a report in The Business Standard, Homestays will soon get their own common national standard and accreditation with the Tourism Ministry in the process of finalising details of a comprehensive national policy, said a senior official. The policy could be announced as early as next week. “Promoting homestays means providing employment to a local family, giving tourists a family experience and also helping to turn unproductive real estate productive. We will come out with a national policy by October end,” said Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Tourism, Govt of India. Homestay facilities now need to be licensed by regional classification committees comprising officials from the Centre, the State government concerned, and representatives of the travel sector. They also have to renew their licences every two years.

