Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS NCL reiterates commitment to India; Norwegian Star calls on Indian shores Norwegian Star, one of the flagship vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) made ports of call to the Indian shores as part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s voyages in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ‘’The return of the newly refurbished Norwegian Star to India just reinforces our commitment to the Asian region, following the opening of our India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and China offices last year. We have always viewed this region as a hot bed for growth and have planned to roll out some incredible offerings for the region in the coming months. One of those offerings include Norwegian Cruise Line’s most innovative ship to date, the Norwegian Joy which had been developed especially with the Chinese market in mind and for those travellers looking for a world-class cruising experience. We plan on introducing this new ship in July 2017,’’ said Manoj Singh, Country Head, India – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.



Other key initiatives of NCL include the coming of Norwegian Jewel to the Asia Pacific region starting from November 2017, home porting in Australia with an array of domestic and Trans-Tasman sailings. Norwegian Jewel’s 2018/19 Asia itineraries will be announced in the coming months.



NCLH’s premium cruise brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas are also operating Asian itineraries this year. The Oceania Insignia which is in South East Asia from February to April this year has just undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation.



Meanwhile, Seven Seas Voyager, one of the most luxurious ships in NCLH’s ultra-premium all-inclusive Regent Seven Seas brand is also based in Asia until April this year, fresh from an extensive 25-day refurbishment in November as part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ USD 125 million fleet-wide refurbishment programme.





