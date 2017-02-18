Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS NCLH inks agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A to build 4 ships for Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has reached an agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A. to build the next generation of ships for the Norwegian Cruise Line brand, stated a release. Four ships are on order for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.



The four 140,000 gross ton ships will each accommodate approximately 3,300 guests. The new class of ships will build upon the recent Breakaway-Plus Class ships and feature a host of innovative designs. A priority of the prototype design is energy efficiency, with the aim of optimizing fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment, stated a release. The contract price for each of the four vessels is approximately EUR 800 million per ship. The company has obtained export credit financing with favorable terms to fund 80% of the contract price of each ship delivered through 2025, subject to certain conditions.



“This new class of ships will continue Norwegian Cruise Line brand’s legacy of introducing meaningful innovation to the cruise industry,” said Frank Del Rio, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “This order continues to highlight our disciplined newbuild programme, extends our growth trajectory well into the future, enhances our already attractive earnings profile, and drives expected long-term returns for our shareholders.”



“For the past 50 years, Norwegian Cruise Line has been focused on offering our guests the very best in cruising,” said Andy Stuart, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line. “It is with great excitement that we look ahead to our next 50 years, which includes this next generation of ships that will offer guests the innovative experiences that have come to define the Norwegian Cruise Line brand.”



"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Norwegian Cruise Line and this partnership allows us to include a new prestigious client in Fincantieri's portfolio," said Giuseppe Bono, CEO, Fincantieri S.p.A. "We are very proud of the innovative design of these ships and recognize the various stakeholders of the export chain who have contributed decisively to achieving this goal. The significant value of the order will provide substantial economic benefits by extending the employment horizon of our shipyards, and we are honoured to support the growth of our country's economy."



