Ocean Park Hong Kong celebrates 40th anniversary

To celebrate its 40th Anniversary, Ocean Park officially launched a year-long celebration today, featuring a host of activities and special offers under the theme of "Making Memories". At the ceremony, the Park revealed a number of special programmes, including: a community-care initiative – a collaboration between Ocean Park, Chinachem Group and 18 District Councils; and the Park's first-ever partnership with Modern Education Research Society Ltd. (Modern Education Research Society) to create exclusive, conservation-oriented educational materials for local kindergartens. The Park also unveiled the results of the popular "Making Memories" Photo Contest, and recognised current and retired long-serving staff.



Ocean Park has also launched an extensive series of merchandise in collaboration with well-known local and international brands. Guests can also reminisce about the good old days, as the Park offers classic Hong Kong street food from the seventies, but with a modern twist. Available for a whole year beginning from 10 January 2017, guests can indulge in contemporary fusion cuisine and tingle their taste buds with the “Rediscovering Classics” 40th Anniversary Set Menu as well as scrumptious à la carte items at selected Park restaurants.



Leo Kung, Chairman, Ocean Park, said, “Ocean Park is Hong Kong’s home-grown and premier theme park. We are honoured to have helped create lasting memories for generations of the city’s residents over the past 40 years, as well as welcome over 140 million guests. From humble beginnings with just 12 attractions, the Park has evolved into a world-class theme park. As we celebrate our 40th Anniversary, we will not rest on our laurels and are already getting set to unveil the next phase of Ocean Park’s development, including two new hotels and Water World. We recently appointed Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited to build the HKD 3 billion, Hong Kong Ocean Park Fullerton Hotel, which is set for completion in mid-2020. In addition, the launch of the MTR South Island Line (East) has made visiting Ocean Park even more convenient. These projects will set new industry standards and will put Ocean Park in the global spotlight, as we enter the next phase of our evolution and continue our journey as the Hong Kong people’s park.”



Kung added, “All of our achievements would not have been possible without the entire Ocean Park family, and I would like thank our staff, past and present, for their hard work, dedication and contributions throughout the years, which helped Ocean Park achieve recognition as one of the world’s top 13 theme parks. On this momentous occasion, I would also like to give a special thanks to The Hong Kong Jockey Club for funding the Park’s construction and operation from 1977 to 1987, and helping to bring so much joy to our city.”



Ocean Park opened its gates on 10 January 1977 with a mission to serve the community, with a 100-hectare land grant from the Hong Kong Government and initial funding from The Hong Kong Jockey Club for the construction and operation in the first decade.



Kung concluded, “As Ocean Park evolves and grows, our priority is to always offer guests a world-class experience that blends entertainment with education and conservation advocacy. I encourage everyone to visit the Park via the special HK$40 ticket promotion, create all-new memories and experience our 40th Anniversary Celebration, which also features limited-time F&B and merchandise items.”



