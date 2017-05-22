Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS OneWay.Cab eyes expansion in South & East India Aims to raise Series A funding by November Post ensuring presence in 40 cities pan India, one way inter-city cab aggregator-OneWay.Cab plans to expand further into South Indian cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru along with Bhubaneswar in East India. The company also has a presence in Gujarat and Maharashtra and has recently penetrated to Kolkata, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Next we have South and East of India on our cards. “There is a language barrier in these markets, but we are hopeful that our mobile app will counter the same,” said Vivek Kejriwal, Co-Founder & CEO, OneWay.Cab.



Additionally, by November, OneWay.Cab plans to finalise Series A funding which will in turn be used for technological innovation, driver training and hiring additional staff. “We are in talks with prominent investors and hope to finalise the deal in next six months’ time,” he asserted.



Talking about the core focus of the company, Kejriwal added that they work on the motto of “Return Fare, Not Fair” and believe in a customer-centric model. He mentions that their USP is the assurance of cab and fixed fare. “We are the only player in the travel market to charge fixed fare. So far OneWay.Cab has completed over 90,000+ trips and has serviced more than 50,000 customers setting a record of on-time performance. For marketing and promotions, we rely heavily on word of mouth publicity and have observed good business coming in through references,” he stated.



The OneWay.Cab mobile application has witnessed over 1.3 lakh downloads since inception and thus 70-80% of business from is drive through mobile app and the website. The app scores among the tech-savvy travellers who utilise the feature of OTP verification and ride tracking. However, 20-30% of travellers are opting for the 24/7 call centre assistance for bookings.



A venture born out of an association between Chartered Cabs and Baroda Taxi Cabs in 2015, OneWay.Cab was Co-founded by Vivek Kejriwal, Devang Sanghvi and Pankaj Gandhi in January 2015. The company also offers car rental services for local and outstation use.



