OYO launches tech development facility in Hyderabad

According to a report in The Times of India, online hotel rooms aggregator OYO said it has launched its first remote Tech Development Centre (TDC) in Hyderabad as part of its efforts to strengthen its technology leadership. Primarily an engineering centre, the TDC will focus on developing innovative products for customers, partners and employees, the company said, adding that the development aligns with the company’s vision to build cutting edge in-house technology to solve supply-demand imbalance in real-estate and hospitality. The company plans to hire about 50 engineers by early next year to man the TDC.





“OYO will grow its engineering team based out of the development centre in the coming months. The management and development of various verticals, including holiday packages, sales technology along with products and solutions for corporate travel and travel agents will be based out of the center,” the company said in a press communique. Anil Goel, CTO, OYO, said, “In a short span of four years, OYO has emerged as the largest hospitality company in India -- technology has been the biggest driver for OYO and its partners. We have created value in all aspects of hospitality operations. Our new TDC in Hyderabad will drive our operations across the country and internationally. It will serve as the COE for machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives of OYO. Our focus will also be on developing effective customer engagement strategies, understanding their behavior better and offering a personalized and superior experience.” Meanwhile, OYO also said it has appointed Priyank Choudhary as vice president-engineering to lead the TDC as well as micro markets and new products technology.



