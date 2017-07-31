Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Oyo losses widen to INR 496 crore According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, branded budget hotels marketplace OYO Rooms, owned and operated by Delhi-based Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, saw its losses widen to a whopping INR 496 crore in 2016. This is almost 25 times more than what it posted in the previous year. The Softbank-backed room aggregator also saw its expenses increasing by 16 times to INR 520 crore in that period from about INR 32 crore in the year 2015, according to the RoC filings that was assessed on business research platform Tofler. As per the documents on Tofler, the company had earned INR 32 crore in annual income. It was INR 2 crore in 2015.

