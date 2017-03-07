Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Paytm launches ‘Zero cancellation charge’ for bus ticket bookings Paytm has announced a unique ‘Zero Cancellation Charge’ that will allow users to claim 100% refund on their bus tickets even if they cancel the ticket as late as 6 hours before departure.



For a nominal fee starting from INR 34 per ticket, customers will have the option of planning their trips well in advance without the fear of exorbitant cancellation charges in case of any last minute changes. The additional fee would go as a premium to Paytm’s insurance partner and enable instant refund to customers’ Paytm Wallet in case of ticket cancellation. Bus operators in India charge as high as 100% as cancellation charge if the ticket is cancelled up to 6 hours before the journey.



Speaking at the launch, Abhishek Rajan, Vice President, Paytm said, “We have seen significant traction from consumers on our travel marketplace since launch. Our goal has always been to constantly innovate and provide consumers unique solutions at an affordable cost. Introducing zero cancellation charge on bus ticket bookings will help thousands of consumers book their travel well in advance as they would not have to worry about high cancellation charges incase of changes in their travel plan.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter