Saturday, 22 July, 2017, 11 : 00 AM [IST]

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat celebrates its first year anniversary
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat is all set to celebrate its first year anniversary on July 30, 2017. The property, to celebrate the occasion will organise a pool side brunch for its guests, will be hosting a football tournament at the turf within the property and also to make the evening memorable, Antara Mitra, famous Bollywood singer will be present to entertain the guests. In addition, the property will also offer a dinner buffet.

Commenting on the celebrations, Jitesh Patta, General Manager said “Our last one year has been overwhelming as we have surpassed all expectations in terms of quality standards and service excellence. Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat has become a preferred weekend getaway destination and we are really delighted to see this response from our guests. We desire to serve our customers even better to create the ideal holiday experience for them.”
 
