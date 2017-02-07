Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS RebelRides promotes Motorcycle Tourism concept in Mumbai Founded in 2016, the start-up RebelRides is a luxury motorcycle rental company which has begun its journey from Mumbai with the mission to improve and expand the industry of Motorcycle Tourism.



Founders - Akashdeep Singh Sachdev and Harsh Asher apart from having common passion for entrepreneurship, also share immense enthusiasm for high-end bikes and long rides. The idea of RebelRides was born from the need that was identified during their personal challenge to ride premium motorcycles without having the need to buy the expensive motorcycles. After significant research and thought was born the concept of premium bikes on rent.



Talking about Motorcycle Tourism, Sachdev says, “Motorcycle Tourism is an established concept in western countries wherein companies such as ‘EagleRiders’ have already established themselves as pioneers in the field. Motorcycle Tourism in India is also not new concept and has long been an activity undertaken by motorcycle enthusiasts. However the segment is highly un-fragmented and unstructured and because of the unstructured nature of this industry, customers are often left with a bad taste and less than a “wow” experience.”



“With technology at our behest, we can say with conviction that a there is a lot of room for growth in this sector , business wise as well as for improvement with regards to customer experience. Riding a high-end bike and exploring a legendary country like India with so much of history and beauty to see in every mile is an entirely unique and unforgettable experience,” adds Asher. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter