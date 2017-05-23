 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Trade News Details

TRADE NEWS

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

RezLive.com appoints Zaheer Abbas Jeddy as National Sales Head – India
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
A B2B global reservation system RezLive.com (a Product of Travel Designer Group) has appointed Zaheer Abbas Jeddy as National Sales Head – India, stated a release. Jeddy comes with more than 10 years of experience in travel industry and was earlier based at the Dubai Office (international headquarters) to look after sales/business development in UAE.

In his previous assignments, he has played key roles in sales/business development in organisations based out of Middle East and India. Jeddy comes with a rich experience in sales and has managed teams to drive business. With his proficiency in sales, business generation, client management & people management, he aims to take RezLive.com platform to the next level by scaling up business and client management in India.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd