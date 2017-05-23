RezLive.com appoints Zaheer Abbas Jeddy as National Sales Head – India

A B2B global reservation system RezLive.com (a Product of Travel Designer Group) has appointed Zaheer Abbas Jeddy as National Sales Head – India, stated a release. Jeddy comes with more than 10 years of experience in travel industry and was earlier based at the Dubai Office (international headquarters) to look after sales/business development in UAE.
In his previous assignments, he has played key roles in sales/business development in organisations based out of Middle East and India. Jeddy comes with a rich experience in sales and has managed teams to drive business. With his proficiency in sales, business generation, client management & people management, he aims to take RezLive.com platform to the next level by scaling up business and client management in India.