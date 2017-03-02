Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS RezLive.com e-learning programme records over 100 registrations on day 1 On the first day of its launch, the RezLive.com Specialist e-learning programme saw registrations from more than 100 travel agents. The RezLive.com Specialist programme is being run on www.travelbizmonitor.com and was launched on February 15. Jaal Shah, Group Managing Director, Travel Designer Group, said, “The response from the RezLive.com Specialist programme has been phenomenal as on the first day. I would like to thank travel partners across the globe for their continuous support and patronage in making Rezlive.com a preferred Global Reservation System.”



RezLive.com was launched by Travel Designer Group in 2007. It offers access to over 250,000 hotel & apartment rooms, more than 45,000 sightseeing attractions and private transfer in over 900 cities. The e-learning programme educates the travel partners on practical information related to RezLive.com through study material. Registered candidates who successfully complete the e-learning programme will be certified as RezLive.com Specialists.



