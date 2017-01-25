Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Rocky Mountaineer records 50% growth from India in 2016 To focus on reaching out to agents in Tier-II & III cities this year In the current year, Canadian rail tour operator Rocky Mountaineer is hopeful of achieving a growth of 20% in passengers from the Indian market. Craig Upshall, Business Development Manager, Europe, Middle East, India & Africa, Rocky Mountaineer, said, “Since our exclusive presence in India through Mazda Travel, we have recorded a consistent growth in passengers since 2014. In 2016, we witnessed a growth of 50% in passengers compared to the year ago period. Therefore, this year we are expecting an incremental growth of 20% from the Indian market.” Tickets for the Rocky Mountaineer, which offers Western Canada excursions through four routes have to be booked through Mazda Travel Inc., its exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA).



In order to meet the target for the current year, Mazda Travel will reach out to nearly 655 travel agents across the Tier-II and III cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Indore, to name a few. Upshall said, “Rocky Mountaineer is an experiential product and the Tier-II and III cities in India are the high potential markets. Mazda Travel will reach out to the agents in these cities through personal sales calls. Besides, we will undertake promotional activities on social media. The decision to slightly revise our approach in 2014, by appointing Mazda as the single point of contact with the trade to maintain uniformity in pricing has yielded good results. Prior to that, we had a selection of partners that we worked with directly in India.”



Globally, India has emerged among the top 10 source markets for Rocky Mountaineer. “In order to cater to the Indian clientele, we are marking concentrated efforts to offer vegetarian food options. Although, our focus is to offer a truly Western Canadian experience, last year, we incorporated a choice of veg food options in our menu,” Upshall stated.



Rocky Mountaineer operates ‘TRACKS’, an online training programme on its agent site. The programme has 8 modules offer multiple-choice options. Upshall said that the agents who successfully pass the programme are accredited as Rocky Mountaineer experts.



Upshall said that India is a late booking market, compared to its global counterparts. “Therefore, operating in India is a bit of a challenge.”



