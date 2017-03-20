Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Rwanda Renaissance to take Indian MICE group to Kigali on RwandAir’s first direct flight from Mumbai



Ivan Mugisha, Country Manager, RwandAir, said, "We are indeed, delighted to fly this group to Kigali, on our first ever non-stop flight from Mumbai."



L-R: Clarence Fernandes,Chairman,Rwanda Renaissance with Ivan Mugisha, Country Manager (India), RwandAir and Sam Munyaburanga, Station Manager, RwandAir



"RwandAir is committed to provide passengers from India a unique experience, while they fly the dream of Africa, not only to Kigali, but to the very many destinations on the African continent, within our vast and expanding network," Mugisha added.



Clarence Fernandes, Chairman, Rwanda Renaissance, affirmed the fact that RwandAir will not only offer a superior product, but will also avoid the hassles of having to transit and change flights at other airports to reach Kigali , whether one is travelling on business or on leisure. "We welcome Rwanda's national carrier and are confident passengers not only to Kigali but even beyond, will enjoy the airline's world class service," Fernandes concluded. Rwanda Renaissance, an organisation mandated to promote trade, tourism and investments into India, will take a MICE group from India on RwandAir's first ever non-stop flight from Mumbai, stated a release. The flight will depart from Mumbai on April 5 at 0145 hours, reaching Kigali the same morning at 0515 hours. The group, under the banner "Rwanda Calling 2017" will see over 30 persons travelling to Rwanda. While the majority will be attending a religious meeting at KIBEHO, there will also be investors and businesses looking at opportunities in the country.



