Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Sabre appoints Frank Trampert as MD & Chief Commercial Officer for Hospitality Solutions in APAC Sabre Corporation has appointed Frank Trampert as the Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer for its hospitality business in Asia Pacific, stated a release. In this role, Trampert will lead Sabre’s hospitality business in Asia Pacific, with responsibility for its financial performance, customer engagement and overall growth across the region. He has deep experience in both hospitality operations and technology in Asia Pacific including leadership positions with Wyndham Hotel Group in Hong Kong, Carlson Hotels across four continents, Brand Karma in Singapore, and most recently as the CEO for Tune Hotel Group in Malaysia.



“Sabre Hospitality has a strong track record and an amazing customer footprint in APAC, and yet we see significant opportunity to broaden our customer base by introducing our industry-leading solutions to more hoteliers throughout the region,” said Alex Alt, President, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “Frank brings the vision, leadership and regional expertise we need to help more hoteliers realise the tangible benefits and competitive advantages that come with adopting our solutions.”



Powered by the SynXis Enterprise Platform, Sabre Hospitality Solutions is known for its industry-leading SynXis Central Reservation and distribution solutions, property management, retailing and guest experience solutions. Currently more than 32,000 hotel properties are using Sabre's hospitality solutions.



