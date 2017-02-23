Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Sabre, Egencia jointly release White Paper ‘The Year of the Business Traveler’ Global technology provider, Sabre Corporation and Egencia, the business travel company of Expedia, Inc., today released analysis and recommendations on ways companies can support their road warrior employees with a focus on the most valued perks and travel policies, captured in a joint White Paper titled, “The Year of the Business Traveler: Four keys to utilising data to support road warriors in 2017”. With an increased emphasis on ensuring business traveller satisfaction, the White Paper outlines advice for corporate travel managers on balancing this need with an eye on driving costs down and compliance up. The White Paper offers four data-drive tips to increase business traveller satisfaction without breaking the budget.



Based on analysis of Sabre’s global air, hotel and ancillary booking data, companies have the opportunity to increase traveller satisfaction in several areas, especially for road warriors. By heeding some of the tips from Egencia and Sabre, collected from data insights in traveler booking behaviour and suppliers’ service, businesses can simplify the experience for all frequent travellers with fairly minor updates to their programme, stated a release.



“Data is defining a new era of travel management today. Smart businesses can leverage travel insights in more creative ways to strengthen corporate programs, while making trips more productive and travelers more satisfied. Companies used to focus on compliance. With the data we have today, the strategic approach is simplifying the travel experience by putting the business traveler first,” said Wade Jones, interim President, Sabre Travel Network.



“Business travel is projected to reach USD 1.6 trillion by 2020. Historically, as spend increases, companies increase their travel policy constraints. Egencia helps clients drive compliance without mandates, without constraints. We do this by focusing on the business traveller, by offering solutions that guide efficient decisions without sacrificing choice,” said Rob Greyber, President, Egencia.







