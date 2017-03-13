 
Monday, 13 March, 2017, 15 : 00 PM [IST]

Saddam Zaroo appointed as youngest VC for CII J&K
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) appointed Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director of Hotel RK Sarovar Portico and Royal Khazir Hotels & Resorts as Vice Chairman (VC) for J&K State Council. Zaroo is one of the youngest VC ever selected for CII J&K State Council.

In its annual change of guard for CII J&K State Council held in Jammu, Rahul Sahai was elected Chairman of CII J&K State Council and Saddam Zaroo as Vice Chairman for the year 2017-18.

Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director, Hotel RK Sarovar Portico & Royal Khazir Hotels & Resorts is a young face of the hospitality industry. He is the member of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Handicraft Quality Control Council and board of governors at SKICC. He has been a part of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) and has a great participation in nourishing the Young Entrepreneurs of the state.

Speaking during the event, Zaroo said, “I am extremely happy & grateful to the management who has shown trust & faith in me. I will definately give my best to boost up tourism in J&K. I will surely work towards making Kashmir industry friendly on both local and national level.”
 
