Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS SIA & SilkAir to club surcharges into base fares Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arm SilkAir are set to fold fuel and insurance surcharges into base airfares, stated a release. SIA and SilkAir have already been showing the full price payable in their airfare advertising, inclusive of taxes and surcharges, since 2008. With the removal of the fuel and insurance surcharges as a separate component, customers will be presented with a single base airfare when purchasing tickets. The folding in of fuel and insurance surcharges into base airfares will be implemented progressively by region, starting from March 28, 2017. This is expected to be completed by May 2017.



According to the airlines, this change not result in immediate changes to “all-in” fares, which will continue to be determined by market supply and demand, but is intended to provide a more simplified fare structure for customers.



Fuel and insurance surcharges will also no longer apply to KrisFlyer frequent-flyer programme redemption bookings, with effect from March 23, 2017. Other changes will be made to the KrisFlyer programme with effect from the same day, including the removal of a 15% discount for redemption bookings made online rather than via the call centre.



Adjustments are also being made to redemption award charts in the Saver category for selected zones, while those for other zones remain unchanged.





