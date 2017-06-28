 
Wednesday, 28 June, 2017, 12 : 45 PM [IST]

SITE & ICPB to hold CIS Workshop in Delhi from June 30-July 1
By Akansha Pandey | New Delhi
In support from the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) in association International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has come together to conduct a ‘CIS Workshop’ for incentive tour operators from June 30 to July 1, 2017 at JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity. All seats are sold out.

This is for the first time that an ‘Incentive Travel Specialist Workshop’ is being held in Asia by both the trade bodies. The training imparted at this workshop will assist SITE members and other agents in planning and designing incentive travel packages in a much professional manner. Two experienced Faculty Members of SITE will be flying down from the USA to train the participants, said Amaresh Tiwari, Honorary Treasurer, SITE India Chapter while speaking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor.

For the members of SITE and ICPB, the registration fee (including meals and study material) is INR 7,500 excluding taxes and INR 15,000 plus taxes has been charged from the non-members. We have also received registrations from agents living abroad as the certification fee is nominal here, he said.

Surprisingly, India comprises only two CIS certified agents, one of them being the SITE Global President – Rajeev Kohli himself.
 
