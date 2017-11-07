Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS SOTC introduces new sales app ‘Engage’ SOTC has introduced a new sales app ‘Engage’ for enhancing its sales operations digitally. The mobile sales app empowers field representatives to close deals on the go from anywhere. Sales representatives can now deal with last-minute scenarios; this allows users to customize the app for their business, close deals faster, use marketing features to turn consumers into customers and deliver customer service immediately. The sales organisation will now sell to the market with the help of the new selling tool showcasing various tour packages to customers. The sales user can select a package, check availability, generate a quote and book a holiday all on-the-go. This eliminates the need to carry along brochures, quotations or any system to check availability while meeting clients.



The app simplifies the Sales & Booking process for the sales user, enhances the customers experience and at the same time lowers risk of errors. Users can now record bookings and confirm packages while they are on-the-go. App also has Sales Dashboard which will give each individual visibility of his performance – Sales Achievement, NPS Score & Query Conversion Score. At present, 117 iPads are in use by SOTC’s front line sales users across the country including the Retail and Franchisee outlets.



Speaking about the launch, Daniel D'souza, Head Sales, India and NRI Markets, SOTC Travel said, “The sole purpose of introducing the app was to significantly boost the team’s sales productivity while giving the team the core sales tools needed to grow the business. With mobile data reiterating the Indian travellers’ shift to ecommerce, coupled with India’s booming smartphone market, as pioneers in the travel services space, we are pleased to present the new sales app “Engage”. Our focus has always been being customer centric & this initiative is an extension of that journey.”



