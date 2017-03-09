Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS SOTC launches e-commerce website ‘www.sotc.in’ SOTC has entered the e-commerce space with the launch of sotc.in, offering new features. The platform presents an experiential holiday buying experience for its customers with a new map navigation feature. With a more contemporary design, variations have been made to the site-wide navigation to help customers find the information they need faster. The website offers customers a more engaging user experience with enhanced search and navigation.



The highlights of the new site are multiple payment options, price comparing feature, integrated website that allows repeat customers to access their previous fellow traveller details and retrieval feature. Besides, the site offers share/recommend holiday to friends and family, easy navigation and clean user interface built on holiday theme, images & videos for an easy itinerary presentation and calendar view of pricing to pick the best deal and dates.



Speaking about the website launch, Vishal Suri, MD, SOTC Travel said, “With the new design, our desire was to use technology to allow customers to engage seamlessly with us across our physical and digital platforms. The new website is built on SOTC’s omni-channel approach which is customer-centric and helps us deliver an integrated digital experience to our customers. The clean and more attractive website presents a more engaging user experience. Features such as multiple payment options, price comparing feature and share/ recommend holiday to friends and family offer our visitors a very informative experience. We have also added new and enhanced content offering huge innovative packages- international and domestic. We look forward to an increase in website visitors, content consumption and feedback from our users on our exciting new developments.”





