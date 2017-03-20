Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Spain celebrates 20th anniversary of Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao



The aim of the programme is to strengthen the position of Bilbao museum in the European and international art scene, strengthen ties with the Basque artistic and cultural environment and consolidate its position as the economic engine of Bilbao and its surroundings.



Here is a summary of the 20th Anniversary Celebration programme:

The commemoration of the Anniversary to be present throughout the activity of the Museum from October 2016 to October 2017.

"Art changes everything" is the concept that presides over the year of celebration.

A special exhibition programme and the opening of Museum's spaces to young Basque artists and local cultural agents are some of the keys to the Anniversary. In addition, the Museum has designed a special application of its logo and will build a microsite which will be accessible from the Museum´s website which will serve as a communication platform during the anniversary celebration and will be deployed in the next months.

The Guggenheim Bilbao Museum, Bilbao to celebrate its 20th anniversary, which will be held on October 19, 2017, is developing numerous activities over the course of 12 months under the motto "El arte lo cambia todo" (Art Changes Everything) as through this iconic monument Bilbao accomplished an intensive change which appointed it as an international cultural destination.



