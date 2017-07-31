 
Monday, 31 July, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

Special audit of airlines begins
According to a report in The Business India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will audit all big Indian airlines in the run-up to being audited itself by the International Civil Aviation Organisation this November. The exercise has kicked off with the regulator ordering a special audit of IndiGo, Jet Airways and Spicejet. In the second phase, other airlines like Air India and GoAir will be audited too.
 
