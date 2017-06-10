Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Star Cruise voted ‘Asia’s Leading Cruise Line 2017’ Star Cruises was voted “Asia’s Leading Cruise Line 2017” at this year’s 24th Annual World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony held in Shanghai, China. Star Cruises was recognised by travel and tourism professionals worldwide as “Asia’s Leading Cruise Line” for six consecutive years since 2012.



“It is truly an honour to accept this year’s award on behalf of Star Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines. We thank the voters for their continuous support and it is indeed a privilege to receive this recognition for six years in a row from the World Travel Awards,” said Kent Zhu, President, Genting Cruise Lines.



“With our hard working and dedicated team at Star Cruises, we will continue to strive to exceed the expectations of our guests and the cruise industry, raising the level of service and offerings, as well as creating new milestones across the region,” Zhu added.



