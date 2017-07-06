State-of-the-art Medical Centre comes up at KIA

According to a report by The New Indian Express, International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced the inauguration of a medical centre to cater to the needs of both travellers and visitors at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Operated by Aster CMI Hospital, the new medical centre will have a team of well trained medical staff, non-medical staff and experienced clinical technicians working round-the clock to offer various medical services. Dr. Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “It is a privilege for us to be able to offer medical services to passengers travelling to and from the airport, as well as people employed with various services on the airport campus. The facility will be supported by the Aster CMI Hospital, our quaternary care, super-specialty h e a l t h c a r e f a c i l i t y i n Bengaluru.” Hari Marar, President, Airport Operations, BIAL said, “This new facility is a significant boost to the facilities on offer at our airport and reaffirms our commitment to offer the best-in-class travel experience to customers. This is in line with our envisioned goal to become a self-contained airport.” The Aster Airport Medical Centre is spread across 10,000 square feet with a state-of-the-art facility that includes cardiac care, X-ray, mortuary, audiometry and ophthalmology units. This equipment specifically meets the standards of Pilot Medicals and other tests specific to an airport.