Sunset marathon to promote beach tourism in Kochi

According to a report in The Times of India, in anticipation of the beach corridor project of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), `Kochi Duskathon', a sunset beach run has been approved in principle by the council for promoting beach tourism in the district."Such a marathon through the coast of the main beaches in the district will be beneficial in marketing tourism here in Kochi and promoting it locally as well. Destination-based tourism will also get a boost by integrating an activity like marathon and tourism together by holding it across the coastlines during sunset, which is a new concept in general and for tourism promotion as well," said Vijayakumar S, Secretary , DTPC. The 10km marathon will start from Cherai Beach by 5pm and return after covering Kuzhippilly Beach coast.





"The concept of `Kochi Duskathon' beach run rose from the rising number of runners and fitness enthusiasts in our country. However, the concept of Beach Run is completely new. The district having a beautiful unexplored coastline with serene beaches provides a wonderful opportunity for conducting such an event," said Santosh Thayil, Director, Santos King, a tourism agency which has been assigned by DTPC for organising the event.





"The peak season of December-January will also be the ideal time for this beach run. Favourable climate, and increase in international and domestic tourists during the season will lead to the participation of more tourists in this event," King added.





The event is also expected to be advantageous in promotion of beach, adventure and sustainable tourism in the district and also promote the theme of sustainable tourism for 2017.





"Cherai attracts a lot of international and domestic tourists with excellent luxury and budget accommodation and close proximity to Cochin International Airport Ltd and other tourist spots in Ernakulam district. Also, the beach is near the unexplored Muziris Heritage sites and the coastline in Vypin Island. All the above factors make Cherai an ideal venue for conducting the sunset beach run event," an organising official said.



