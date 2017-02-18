Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Suppliers from over 59 countries to exhibit at OTM Mumbai 2017 More than 10,000 visitors expected at the 3-day exhibition OTM 2017 which will be held from February 21–23, 2017 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai is expecting more than 1000 sellers from 59 countries at this edition of OTM, with visitor footfall to cross 10,000.



5447 qualified buyers and travel trade visitors have already registered for visiting OTM 2017. There are 814 fully and partly hosted buyer registrations which will be matched with the sellers and appointments will be scheduled in advance for face to face meetings during the show. Exhibitors include international, national and state tourism organisations, hotels, airlines, destination marketing companies and other suppliers serving leisure as well as MICE markets.



Countries at OTM 2017 include Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Cambodia, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Dubai, Egypt, Fiji, Fujairah, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, Ras Al Khaimah, Romania, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sharjah, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Umm Al Quwain and country representations from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Ecuador, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Tanzania, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam.



Indian destinations are equally aggressive as their international counterparts. Tourism departments along with private operators from Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and state representations from Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are participating in the show.



OTM Mumbai 2017 is supported by Incredible India, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), Maharashtra Tour Operators Association (MTOA), Travel Agents Association of Pune (TAAP), Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN) and South Gujarat Association of Travel Agents (SATA).



Mumbai being one of the largest global hubs for film production, OTM is partnering with Film and TV Producers Guild of India to organize an exclusive event on the opening day of OTM focused on promoting tourism through films shoots, which will be attended by international and state tourism boards and leading film production companies.



Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd. the Organiser of OTM said, “Tourism industry in India will be seen as the next big thing at OTM 2017, with the largest ever gathering of buyers and sellers, from around the world. We are especially excited because OTM has emerged as the largest travel trade show in India in terms of exhibitor area, number of sellers and buyers.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter