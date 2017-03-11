Switzerland emerges as world's best country: US News & World Report

According to a report in The HT Café, a new ranking has named Switzerland the world’s best country, based on a survey that polled more than 21,000 people from 36 countries. The results of the US News and World Report’s offer a glimpse into the global reputation of countries around the world and the current political climate. Questions were aimed at evaluating countries across 65 attributes that were grouped into nine subrankings: adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power and quality of life. Switzerland made its debut as the world’s top country this year, driven largely by positive global perceptions of its social systems, protection of human rights and business-friendly environment, notes US News & World Report. Rounding out the top five spots are Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan and Sweden. Of particular note, the US slipped from fourth spot in 2016 to seventh this year, with nearly 75% of respondents saying they had lost respect for the country, in large part because of the toxic tone of the 2016 presidential campaign.