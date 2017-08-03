Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Tamarind Global partners with Jakarta-based Innaz Communique Tamarind Global has entered into a joint venture with Jakarta-based Innaz Communique, wedding management company in Indonesia. This partnership is expected to boost cross-tourism as Innaz Communique will also promote India as a prospect for destination wedding to Indonesians.



“This alliance is an exciting step for both of us, in the right direction. The strategic partnership will open up opportunities for our clients in India to explore Indonesia, which is perfectly suited to Indian weddings, along with social events like landmark birthdays and anniversaries. With destination weddings becoming bigger, more demanding and elaborate than they were in the past, we feel that the incredible choice of venues in Bali have a lot to offer. The local on ground expertise and experience that Innaz Communique will bring to the table is a huge asset in every way,” said Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director, Tamarind Global.



Innayat Khubchandani, owner, Innaz Communique said, “Bali as a destination is ideal for an Indian wedding. The culture, food and exotic locales all lend a very unique yet comforting environment, which has a lot of similarities with Indian traditions and values. With this JV with Tamarind Global, we hope to create awareness of what Bali has to offer to host weddings and events from venues, hotels, food, entertainment, hospitality and great value for money. I am personally very excited to join forces with Mahesh to work together to open up some fabulous untapped opportunities.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter