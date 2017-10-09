Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Tamarind Global to soon open offices in the USA and UK Tamarind Global, a destination and event management company based in Mumbai, will soon be opening offices in the USA and the UK for tours, wedding and events. Also, the company will be re-launching its B2B online portal on a larger scale both in India and overseas with more competitive products for the B2B market.



Having conducted almost 37,000 tours last year, Tamarind Global recorded an overall growth of 27% serving approximately 100,000 passengers. Countries like Middle East, the UK and South Africa are its top source markets while USA and Canada were its top emerging markets. According to Mahesh Shirodkar, MD, Tamarind Global, “Apart from travel tours, we have had great success in weddings, corporate and lifestyle events. We performed handsomely last year and will look to replicate the same this year.”



Tamarind Global recently partnered with Jakarta-based Innaz Communique, a wedding management company in Indonesia. This partnership was aimed at opening up opportunities, accessibility and driving awareness for the clients in India to explore Indonesia as a destination suited for Indian weddings, social and corporate events.



Shirodkar said, “In order to expand our reach, we will participate in SATTE and OTM. We also have a large domestic and corporate sales force of approximately 40 people across India, servicing the Indian market covering Delhi to Kerala and Gujarat to Assam. We also invest a lot of time in holding training session on product orientation for our travel partners. In view of the recent GST changes we have also been assisting our partners in to understand the regime better and successfully implement it. Social media is also a strong platform which we are using to promote ourselves and grow our presence in the travel trade market.”

